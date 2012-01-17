Bulgaria govt cancels Chevron shale gas permit

SOFIA Jan 17 The Bulgarian government
cancelled on Tuesday a shale gas exploration permit it had
granted to U.S. energy major Chevron in June as it
prepares a full ban on shale gas drilling due to environmental
concerns.
The centre-right government decided that Chevron can still
prospect for oil and gas in northeastern Bulgaria, but only by
using conventional drilling techniques and not hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking.
"The idea is that they can still have the right to test for
oil and gas, but without using the controversial technology
hydraulic fracturing," Economy and Energy Minister Traicho
Traikov told reporters after a cabinet meeting.