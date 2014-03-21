Timchenko's Stroitransgaz to build South Stream pipe in Bulgaria-sources

MOSCOW/SOFIA, March 21 A consortium led by
Russia's Stroitransgaz, owned by sanctions-hit businessman
Gennady Timchenko, will win a 3.5 billion-euro deal to build a
section of the South Stream gas pipeline across Bulgaria,
industry sources said on Friday.
Timchenko owns 63 percent in Stroitransgaz Group and on
Thursday was on the list of Russian officials and businessmen
who were hit by U.S. sanctions over Ukraine.
"The Stroitransgaz-led consortium has been picked to build
the Bulgarian part of the pipeline," a source familiar with the
deal said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova in Moscow, Angel Krasimirov
and Tsvetelia Tsolova in Sofia; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)