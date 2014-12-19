版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 10:10 BJT

Thai Union Frozen to buy N.American tuna firm Bumble Bee for $1.5 bln

BANGKOK Dec 19 Thai Union Frozen Products PCL , the world's largest canned tuna producer, said on Friday it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of North American tuna company Bumble Bee Foods for $1.51 billion from a private equity firm.

The deal is part of a plan by Thai Union, the world's largest canned tuna producer, to boost the group's portfolio of seafood products in the United States and Canada, the company said in a statement.

Thai Union said it expected the deal to boost its revenue by about 25 percent and will seek short term loans from domestic financial institutions to finance the acquisition.

Bumble Bee, the largest canned tuna and sardine producer in North America, is privately owned by a Pan-Atlantic private equity firm, Lion Capital. ($1 = 32.80 Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐