Rothschild calls for clean-up at PT Bumi - FT

LONDON Nov 10 Nathaniel Rothschild,
co-chairman of miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, has criticised the
management and corporate governance at PT Bumi Resources, the
Indonesian coal company he is trying to transform into a
top-tier global miner, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday.
The newspaper said it has seen a letter written by
Rothschild, calling for a "radical cleaning up" of PT Bumi
Resources (BUMI.JK), the Jakarta affiliate of London-listed
Bumi Plc.
"Both myself and the Bakries need an immediate
transformation of the way you are choosing to manage PT Bumi
Resources," Rothschild wrote in his letter to Ari Hudaya, a
long-time Bakrie family lieutenant who is chief executive of
both PT Bumi Resources and Bumi.
In an interview with the FT, Rothschild said his
relationship with the Bakries, major shareholders of Bumi, "is
just fine," adding that they would be "thrilled when they read
a copy of this letter."
A spokesman for the Bakrie family, whose financial
difficulties forced them to sell half of their Bumi stake this
month, said the letter had taken them by surprise, according to
the article.
Reuters was unable to make contact with either party.
