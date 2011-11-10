Rothschild calls for clean-up at PT Bumi - FT

LONDON Nov 10 Nathaniel Rothschild, co-chairman of miner Bumi Plc BUMIP.L, has criticised the management and corporate governance at PT Bumi Resources, the Indonesian coal company he is trying to transform into a top-tier global miner, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said it has seen a letter written by Rothschild, calling for a "radical cleaning up" of PT Bumi Resources (BUMI.JK), the Jakarta affiliate of London-listed Bumi Plc.

"Both myself and the Bakries need an immediate transformation of the way you are choosing to manage PT Bumi Resources," Rothschild wrote in his letter to Ari Hudaya, a long-time Bakrie family lieutenant who is chief executive of both PT Bumi Resources and Bumi.

In an interview with the FT, Rothschild said his relationship with the Bakries, major shareholders of Bumi, "is just fine," adding that they would be "thrilled when they read a copy of this letter."

A spokesman for the Bakrie family, whose financial difficulties forced them to sell half of their Bumi stake this month, said the letter had taken them by surprise, according to the article.

Reuters was unable to make contact with either party. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; editing by Carol Bishopric)