UPDATE 2-Bumi says Indonesia probe fails to prove misconduct

LONDON Jan 22 London-listed coal miner Bumi Plc
said an independent probe had not been able to prove
misuse of funds at its Indonesian units, as documentary evidence
had been obtained illegally and key witnesses had refused to
cooperate.
Bumi, one of the world's largest thermal coal exporters, was
set up in 2010 by Nat Rothschild, scion of the Rothschild
banking family, and Indonesia's politically connected Bakrie
family. But the two sides are at loggerheads over the future of
the company, which has become emblematic of concerns about the
governance of foreign resources firms listed in London.
The Bakries aim to pull out of the venture and take back
operational assets they brought in, while Rothschild wants to
keep the venture alive without the Bakries and change the board.
In recent months the battleground for the founding investors
has been the independent investigation into allegations of
misuse and misappropriation of funds at Bumi's Indonesian
operating assets, primarily Bumi Resources.
"Circumstantial evidence supports a number of the
allegations but, due to the unwillingness of key parties to be
interviewed and provide information as well as provenance
issues, the allegations have not been substantiated," Bumi said
on Tuesday.
Bumi said investigators from London law firm Macfarlanes had
met with resistance from unnamed individuals at Bumi Resources -
long a jewel in the Bakrie empire, but one in which the London
group has only a 29 percent stake. The board also accused
Rothschild, 41, of failing to cooperate by refusing to disclose
details of the source of documents that led to the probe.
The board did not publish the full findings of the
investigation, due to the citing uncertainty around the origin
of the whistleblower documents that triggered the inquiry last
year, and which it believes came from hacked email accounts.
Under Indonesian law, Bumi said, it is a criminal offence to
disseminate information that has been obtained illegally.
Bumi is now, however, in talks with both Indonesian
authorities and Britain's Serious Fraud Office.
Bumi's long-awaited statement will disappoint investors
hoping for a degree of closure on its legal issues, which along
with weak coal prices and investor in-fighting have battered the
stock. The company did, however, say it was pursuing its split
with the Bakries, who plan to exit with a proposal that would
also see them buy back the stake in Bumi Resources.
All sides support the Bakrie exit, but there is no agreement
on how exactly that happens, when, and what follows.
FOLLOWING THE MONEY
Rothschild said there was no reason not to publish the
report in either Britain or Indonesia.
"It is extraordinary that a report on the misappropriation
of up to a billion dollars is more focused on settling scores
with Nat Rothschild, than on following the money," Rothschild
said in an emailed comment.
"The process is deeply flawed, but shareholders need not
give up hope of recovering their money, although it is clear
that the current board has neither the will, the wit, nor the
energy for the task."
Bumi's board agreed earlier this month to call a shareholder
meeting at which investors could, if they approve a resolution
tabled by Rothschild, eject the current board. Rothschild is
proposing a smaller board, which includes himself, a detail that
has prompted outrage from his former partners.
The Bakries, for their part, reiterated they would withdraw
their proposal to exit if Rothschild returned to the board.
"Nat Rothschild's position is clearly untenable. He needs to
explain how and why he received what appear to be illegally
hacked and potentially falsified or doctored information and why
he has refused to cooperate with Macfarlanes," Christopher Fong
of the Bakrie Group said.
Bumi said its audit committee had decided any further
writedowns in the light of the Macfarlanes report were not
likely to be material, given extensive writedowns already made
on development assets at the heart of the probe.
It is also investigating why the issues currently being
probed, many of which pre-date the creation of Bumi in 2010,
were not uncovered by due diligence carried out at the time -
most of that was carried out by Rothschild's Vallar.