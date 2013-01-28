Two Bumi directors say not supportive of Rothschild's plans - FT

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 28 Two directors of Bumi Plc
whom Nat Rothschild proposed keeping on the board of
the Indonesia-focused coal miner said they do not support his
plans to take back control of the company, The Financial Times
reported.
Speaking to the rest of the board last week, Steven Shapiro
and Graham Hearne said they did not back Rothschild who
requested a shareholder vote with the aim of replacing 12 of 14
directors at the London-listed company, reported the FT.
According to the newspaper, the pair, who had both been
directors of Vallar which later became Bumi, said they would
resign if Rothschild secured enough support to oust the board.
Bumi's co-founders Rothschild and Indonesia's influential
Bakrie family are locked in a bitter battle over plans for the
future of the miner.
The two sides got together in 2010 to bring promising
Indonesian assets to London, but their relationship quickly
soured. The venture has instead been marked by crumbling shares
- not helped by falling coal prices - an investigation into
financial wrongdoing and investor battles.
The Bakries said last year they planned to unwind the
company, drawing a line under their London venture and taking
back the assets they and partners brought in.