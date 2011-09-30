Malaysia's Bumi Armada signs 1.46 bln rgt deal with Apache

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malaysia's oilfield services provider Bumi Armada said on Friday it has signed a contract worth 1.46 billion ringgit ($459.4 million) to supply and operate a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for Apache Energy.

"It signals our entry into the exciting but demanding Australian market," the company said in a statement.

The company expects the contract to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2011.

($1 = 3.178 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; editing by Liau Y-Sing)