Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 Malaysia's oilfield services provider Bumi Armada said on Friday it has signed a contract worth 1.46 billion ringgit ($459.4 million) to supply and operate a floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO) for Apache Energy.
"It signals our entry into the exciting but demanding Australian market," the company said in a statement.
The company expects the contract to contribute positively to its revenue and earnings for the financial year ending Dec. 31, 2011.
($1 = 3.178 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman; editing by Liau Y-Sing)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.