CORRECTED-Thursday's 1342 GMT Eonia alert

(Corrects Thursday Eonia alert)

LONDON, March 7 Thursday's 13:42 GMT alert on one year, one year Eonia forwards rates should have read rises to 0.22 pct (instead of 0.29 pct). The corrected alert and others filed at the same time appear below: BUND FUTURES EXTEND FALL AS ECB'S DRAGHI SAYS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS OVER MEDIUM/LONG TERM FIRMLY ANCHORED EUROPE'S FTSEUROFIRST 300 .FTEU3 PARES GAINS, UP 0.1 PCT EURO HITS A SESSION HIGH OF 82.60 BRITISH PENCE AFTER INITIAL STATEMENTS FROM ECB'S DRAGHI GERMAN 2-YEAR AND 5-YEAR BOND YIELDS HIT DAY'S HIGHS AFTER DRAGHI SAYS INFLATION EXPECTATIONS OVER MEDIUM/LONG TERM FIRMLY ANCHORED BUND FUTURES FALL TO DAY'S LOW OF 141.93, DOWN 84 TICKS ON DAY GERMAN 2-YEAR YIELDS HIT DAY'S HIGH OF 0.176 PCT, 5-YEAR YIELDS HIT DAY'S HIGH OF 0.707 PCT ONE-YEAR, ONE-YEAR EONIA FORWARD RATE RISES TO 0.22 PCT VS 0.19 PCT BEFORE DRAGHI SPOKE

EONIA FORWARD RATES FOR ECB 2014 MEETING DATES RISE 1 BASIS POINT UK GILT FUTURES HIT LOWEST SINCE FEB 24 AFTER ECB'S DRAGHI COMMENTS, 10-YEAR GILT SPREAD OVER 10-YEAR GERMAN BUNDS TOUCHES 112.9 BPS, HIGHEST SINCE FEB 21

EURIBOR FUTURES <0#FEI:> EXTEND FALLS ACROSS THE 2014-2017 STRIP (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)