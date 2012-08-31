Buba- no comment on report Weidmann mulled resigning

FRANKFURT Aug 31 A Bundesbank spokesman
declined comment on Friday on a report in German mass
circulation Bild newspaper that Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann had considered resigning several times in recent weeks.
Bild cited financial sources as saying Weidmann had
discussed his possible resignation with other top members of the
central bank's leadership.
Weidmann opposes plans being promoted by European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi to embark on a new programme to buy
government bonds of debt-ridden southern European countries to
help quell the euro zone debt crisis.
However, Weidmann indicated to Der Spiegel magazine this
week that he planned to stay at his post.
"I can do my task best if I stay in office. I want to work
to ensure that the euro is just as hard as the mark was,"
Weidmann told Der Spiegel magazine in an interview released on
Sunday.