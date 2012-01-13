UPDATE 1-German cartel office OKs Bundesliga rights auction

* OKs centralised sale of top-flight soccer games

FRANKFURT, Jan 13 Germany's antitrust watchdog has given the green light for the country's top soccer league to auction each team's broadcasting rights, setting the stage for a bidding war between Sky Deutschland and Deutsche Telekom.

The federal cartel office said on Friday it agreed to the league organiser's plan to centralise the sale, saying it would not be in viewers' interests if each team offered the rights to its games separately.

As part of the ruling, it also cleared the league's plan to split up the rights for different channels, such as cable TV and internet-based TV or mobile devices, in a yet to be determined sequence.

"The planned set-up gives the media competitive access to a number of league packages over different broadcasting channels," it said in a statement.

This will pit pay-TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the current owner of the live cable rights, against the country's largest phone company Deutsche Telekom, owner of the online TV rights.

Each has indicated they could either seek to buy an extension of their current rights or even go for cable TV and internet-based TV in a bundle.

German soccer league DFL is due to announce details of the bidding structure and rules of the Bundesliga tender for the 2013/14 season onwards in the second half of January, including how and with how much of a delay highlights of games can be shown.

The prospect of a bidding war over the rights have weighed on the shares of Sky Deutschland, because the soccer league is now the German pay-TV broadcaster's main draw.

Britain's Vodafone said this week it was looking into bidding for the rights to show top-flight German soccer league matches on Internet-based TV and on mobile devices, possibly with a partner.

Phone companies such as Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have branched out into providing TV content over German phone lines, encroaching on the turf of German cable TV operators such as Kabel Deutschland and Liberty Global's Unitymedia.

Internet group Yahoo! Inc has said it plans to bid for rights to show online highlights of Bundesliga soccer matches.