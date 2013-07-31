Bunge adds former Obama environmental adviser to board

CHICAGO, July 31 Agribusiness company Bunge Ltd
on Wednesday named Carol Browner, a former top energy and
environmental adviser to U.S. President Barack Obama, to its
board of directors.
Bunge, one of the world's largest agricultural trading
houses, said Browner will join the board as an independent
director on Aug. 5.
Browner, 56, lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
for all eight years under former President Bill Clinton. From
2009 to 2011, she served as an assistant to Obama and director
of the White House Office of Energy and Climate Change Policy,
where she oversaw coordination of policies across the federal
government.
Bunge is among the four large players known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural goods around
the world. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co,
Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Browner joins the board as the company is seeking to boost
financial results.
Bunge, which makes money by buying, selling, transporting
and processing crops, last week reported net earnings of $110
million for the second quarter that ended June 30, compared with
$265 million for the same quarter a year earlier.
Chief Executive Soren Schroder, who took the reins on June
1, said financial results "must improve" and that he was
reducing capital expenditures.
Shares were up 0.6 percent on Wednesday and have gained
about 6 percent this year.