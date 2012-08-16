版本:
2012年 8月 16日

Bunge says may export more corn from Brazil to US

SAO PAULO Aug 16 Grains trader Bunge Ltd has been exporting small quantities of Brazilian corn to the United States this year and could export larger amounts should the damage to the U.S. crop from drought continue to worsen, vice-president of agribusiness and logistics, Murilo Braz Sant'anna, said on Thursday.

Brazil has just finished harvesting a record corn crop this year at 72.78 million tonnes.

