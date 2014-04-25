UPDATE 2-Soy crushing margins in China to improve -Bunge CEO

(Updates with clarification on comments about sale of mill
assets)
By Gustavo Bonato
BARCARENA, Brazil, April 25 Poor soy crushing
margins in China that have led the country to default on soy
purchases are short term and should improve in two to three
months, Bunge Ltd's chief executive officer says.
CEO Soren Schroder was in Brazil for Friday's inauguration
of Bunge's new terminal in Barcarena on Brazil's northern coast.
The terminal, in the state of Para, cost 700 million reais ($314
million) to build and has a capacity of 4 million tonnes.
"Margins in China are bad for everyone," Schroder said at a
dinner late on Thursday. But he said the problem is short term.
Schroder said the long-term trend is for China's soybean
demand to increase, though he did not explain why he sees
improvement for Chinese crushers in two or three months.
Chinese importers have canceled at least 500,000 tonnes of
soybeans purchased from Brazil and the United States in recent
weeks, according to Asian market sources, as buyers have
struggled to get credit amid losses in processing beans.
Weaker soy demand from China puts one of Brazil's main
sources of trade income at risk at a time the South American
country's economy is slowing. Brazil, the world's top soybean
exporter, sends the vast majority of its soy shipments to China.
Raul Padilla, who will take charge of Bunge's Brazilian
operations next week, said China had not canceled any Brazilian
soybean purchases from the company.
Bunge Brazil is not seeing any losses from the problem with
China, he said.
Bunge plans to ship its first soy cargo from Barcarena on
Saturday, launching a short cut that will make Brazilian soy
more competitive by relieving congestion in overcrowded ports in
the southeast.
Some 10 companies are expected to start exporting from the
Barcarena region in the coming years. Outgoing Brazil CEO Pedro
Parente said shipping soy by road and river barge north from
Mato Grosso in central Brazil through the Amazon to Para state's
coast would help Bunge gain market share in Brazil.
U.S.-based Bunge is already the top agricultural exporter in
Brazil, the world's top sugar and coffee producer. With the
Barcarena terminal, Bunge will have capacity to export 35
million tonnes of grains from Brazil per year.
POTENTIAL MILL SALE
Parente, who until recently was also chairman of the board
of Unica, Brazil's main sugar and ethanol lobby, said Bunge is
considering the sale of its cane milling assets as one option
for resolving the poor returns from its mills in past years.
"The (cane) division has its own cash flow but it has not
produced returns on its capital," said Parente, who was given
the task at Unica of being the sugar and ethanol industry's lead
negotiator with the government.
When asked directly by Reuters about the sale of Bunge's
milling assets, Parente responded: "We're in the middle of the
process, when there is something relevant, we'll announced it."
Most of Brazil's cane industry has been operating in the red
over the past several quarters due to the weak price of sugar
and government controls on fuel prices. Mills have been unable
to generate sufficient margins to cover operating and financing
costs.
Bunge operates eight mills in Brazil and is one of the
country's leading producers of sugar and ethanol, crushing 20
million tonnes of cane a year.
"We have an obligation (to shareholders) to cover the cost
of capital," he said.
Bunge first announced it may sell its mills in November,
only half a decade after making major investments into the sugar
and ethanol sector. Bunge estimated the value of its milling
assets at $2 billion to $2.5 billion in February.
($1 = 2.2277 reais)
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and Peter Galloway)