UPDATE 1-Bunge to expand Canada canola plant

Sept 19 Bunge Ltd ( BG.N ) said on Monday that it will boost capacity at a canola-processing plant in western Canada, adding to an expansion across the industry.

Bunge said it would more than double the current capacity of its 850-tonnes-per-day plant at Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta by 2014, pending necessary approvals.

Last year, Bunge said it would more than double capacity at its Altona, Manitoba plant as part of a multi-year expansion program in Canada.

Bunge's growth follows expansion by canola-crushing rivals Richardson International Ltd, Louis Dreyfus and Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] in western Canada, as farmers boost production of the oilseed crushed for vegetable oil and meal for livestock feed.

Domestic and export demand for canola oil and meal are increasing, Soren Schroder, president and CEO of Bunge's North American operating arm, said in a written statement. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Dale Hudson)