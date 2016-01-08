US halts Bunge Canada canola meal shipment with salmonella

BRIEF-Atmos Energy names Christopher Forsythe as CFO
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 8 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted on Dec. 1 a shipment of canola meal from a Bunge Ltd plant in Hamilton, Ontario, because it appeared to contain salmonella bacteria, FDA records show.
Salmonella can cause food-borne illness in humans. However, canola meal is mainly shipped to the United States for use in animal feed, especially in the California dairy industry. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Atmos Energy Corporation names Christopher T. Forsythe chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc - selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 3.11 million shares of co's common stock Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iH0m0P) Further company coverage:
* Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust-will conduct issuer tender offer to purchase for cash up to 15 percent of fund's issued, outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: