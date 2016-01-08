US halts Bunge Canada canola meal shipment with salmonella

WINNIPEG, Manitoba Jan 8 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted on Dec. 1 a shipment of canola meal from a Bunge Ltd plant in Hamilton, Ontario, because it appeared to contain salmonella bacteria, FDA records show.

Salmonella can cause food-borne illness in humans. However, canola meal is mainly shipped to the United States for use in animal feed, especially in the California dairy industry. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)