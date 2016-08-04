版本:
Fire breaks out at Bunge's Saskatchewan canola plant - report

Aug 4 A fire broke out at Bunge Ltd's canola-crushing plant at Nipawin, Saskatchewan, on Tuesday evening, a local newspaper in the Canadian town reported.

The fire started in the plant's machinery and left little structural damage to the building, the Nipawin Journal reported on Wednesday. The report said there were no injuries.

A Bunge spokeswoman could not be immediately reached.

Canada is the world's biggest canola exporter, and Bunge is one of the country's largest processors of the oilseed, which can be made into vegetable oil and meal. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

