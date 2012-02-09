Bunge CEO -- economy may curb agribusiness growth

CHICAGO Feb 9 Global economic concerns in
2012 could prevent growth in Bunge Ltd's agribusiness
operations, the agricultural processor's largest segment, its
chief executive said on Thursday.
"We obviously see the challenges with the global
macroeconomic situation," Chairman and Chief Executive Alberto
Weisser said on a conference call. "Originally we thought that
agribusiness in 2012 should be higher than (2011). It could be
as '11 (was), more or less."
The agribusiness segment buys, sells, transports, stores and
processes bulk grains and soybeans.
Bunge, the world's top oilseed processor, reported a profit
of $254 million, or $1.65 a share, for the fourth quarter,
compared with $301 million, or $1.95 a share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had forecast $1.57 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/s.
Sales rose to $16.45 billion from $12.73 billion. Analysts
on average had forecast $13.73 billion.
Bunge "continued to be very, very conservative through the
whole fourth quarter," Weisser said. "The whole market was much
more difficult and all the players were more risk averse."