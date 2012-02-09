Bunge CEO -- economy may curb agribusiness growth

CHICAGO Feb 9 Global economic concerns in 2012 could prevent growth in Bunge Ltd's agribusiness operations, the agricultural processor's largest segment, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We obviously see the challenges with the global macroeconomic situation," Chairman and Chief Executive Alberto Weisser said on a conference call. "Originally we thought that agribusiness in 2012 should be higher than (2011). It could be as '11 (was), more or less."

The agribusiness segment buys, sells, transports, stores and processes bulk grains and soybeans.

Bunge, the world's top oilseed processor, reported a profit of $254 million, or $1.65 a share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $301 million, or $1.95 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had forecast $1.57 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/s.

Sales rose to $16.45 billion from $12.73 billion. Analysts on average had forecast $13.73 billion.

Bunge "continued to be very, very conservative through the whole fourth quarter," Weisser said. "The whole market was much more difficult and all the players were more risk averse."