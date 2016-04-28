版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 28日 星期四 23:02 BJT

Brazil dryness may cut winter corn crop by 5-10 mln T -Bunge CEO

April 28 Dry weather in Brazil may reduce the country's winter corn crop by 5 million to 10 million tonnes, resulting in a similar drop in exports from the world's No. 2 supplier of the grain, Bunge CEO Soren Schroder said on Thursday.

The crop shortfall will shift more demand to the United States and Black Sea suppliers, particularly Ukraine, he said on a conference call with analysts. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐