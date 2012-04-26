Bunge income falls on weak fertilizer, ethanol business

CHICAGO, April 26 Agricultural processor Bunge said on Thursday its first-quarter income dropped 60 percent from a year ago due to weak fertilizer prices and margins for ethanol.

The company, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, said it still expected good results for the year. The fertilizer business, pressured by falling global prices, should improve, along with margins for ethanol, said Alberto Weisser, Bunge's chairman and chief executive officer

Bunge reported a profit of $92 million, or 57 cents a share, down from $232 million, or $1.49 a share, last year. Excluding costs for a legacy environmental claim in Brazil and other adjustments, earnings were 69 cents a share.

Revenue of $13.45 billion was up from $12.2 billion a year earlier. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a $1.18 per share profit on $13.25 billion of revenue.