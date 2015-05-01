UPDATE 1-Bunge resumes canola processing after fire; soy line down

(Adds details on injuries, damage)

By Rod Nickel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 1 Oilseed processor Bunge Ltd restarted canola processing at its Hamilton, Ontario, plant late on Thursday after a fire, spokeswoman Deb Seidel said on Friday.

She said the plant will resume soybean processing after the investigation into the fire is complete and water is cleaned up.

There were no injuries, she said.

The Hamilton Spectator newspaper reported the fire started inside a soybean dryer, causing C$20,000 ($16,412) in damage.

The plant is one of five Bunge oilseed crushing plants in Canada, the world's biggest canola producer and exporter.

The fire is the second in six months at a major Canadian oilseed plant. In October, an explosion and fire temporarily stopped production at Louis Dreyfus Corp's Yorkton, Saskatchewan plant. ($1 = 1.2186 Canadian dollars) (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jeffrey Benkoe)