UPDATE 2-Singapore's GIC buys 5 pct of commodities firm Bunge

* Stake currently valued at $496 mln
* Asian sovereign funds have bought into resource-linked
assets
* GIC gradually built up the stake - source
By Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 The Government of
Singapore Investment Corp, one of the world's biggest sovereign
wealth funds, has bought a 5 percent stake in commodities trader
Bunge Ltd valued at $496 million, in a sign that Asian
state funds are raising their bets on resources.
Sovereign funds, hurt by investments in Western banks during
the 2008 financial crisis, have been moving away from financial
services into new sectors such as commodities and
infrastructure.
In recent years, China Investment Corp (CIC) and Korea
Investment Corp have both bought shares in Asia's biggest
commodities supplier, Noble Group, while Singapore's
Temasek Holdings bought a stake in Olam International
.
GIC said in a filing to the Securities and Exchange
Commission, dated Feb 23, it had bought 7,305,865 shares of the
New York-listed agricultural trading firm, valuing its stake at
$496 million.
It did not say what price it paid for the stake.
A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the stake
purchase was done over a period of time. The source did not
disclose when GIC first bought the stake.
GIC also owns a stake in commodities trader Glencore
through convertible bonds and shares. Natural resources
accounts for 3 percent of GIC's estimated $250 billion
portfolio.
"They are bullish on the agricultural space," said a trading
manager with an international trading company in Singapore,
who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to
talk officially to the media.
"Investors are looking at cheap money supply over the next
two to three years. There will be more supply of money to
support the growth which will keep inflation at higher levels
and, in turn, support commodity prices."
CHALLENGING OUTLOOK?
But the outlook from the commodity industry remains cautious
after a recent bull run
On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs said it was lowering its
12-month commodity returns forecast to 12 percent from 15
percent, saying that commodities had rallied substantially
heading into 2012.
"It has been challenging of late. Commodity prices have been
a bit volatile," said Lee Wen Ching, an analyst at CIMB in
Singapore.
She said performance of these commodity suppliers also
depend on the product line, citing the case of Olam which trades
mostly agricultural commodities and has performed better than
Noble.
Earlier this month Bunge reported a higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter profit, benefiting from higher prices and volumes
in sugar cane milling and better results in oilseed processing
in Asia, Europe and South America.
The performance was better than rivals Archer Daniels
Midland Co and Cargill, which reported
weaker-than-expected results due to volatile markets and
economic uncertainty.
GIC is ranked the world's eighth-biggest sovereign wealth
fund by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, a U.S.-based
research organisation.
GIC owns 6.45 percent of UBS AG and 3.86 percent
of Citigroup Ltd, despite cutting its holdings of shares
in developed markets to 34 percent of its portfolio from 41
percent in the fiscal year to the end of March, its annual
report shows.