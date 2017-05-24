版本:
Bunge says not engaged in business discussions with Glencore

May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.

Earlier on Tuesday, Glencore said its agricultural unit had made an informal approach to Bunge about a "possible consensual business combination."

Shares of Bunge earlier soared on media reports that Glencore Agriculture Ltd, a joint venture owned by Glencore and two Canadian pension funds, had approached the company about a possible business combination. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
