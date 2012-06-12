版本:
2012年 6月 13日

New Issue-Bunge Ltd Finance Corp sells $600 mln notes

June 12 Bunge Limited Finance Corp. 
on Tuesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes, said
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $400 million. 	
    Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, and JP Morgan were the active
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: BUNGE LIMITED FINANCE CORP. 	
	
AMT $600 MLN    COUPON 3.2 PCT     MATURITY    06/15/2017	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.808   FIRST PAY   12/15/2012	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.242 PCT    SETTLEMENT  06/15/2012	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 250 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 40 BPS

