Bunge CEO forecasts strong soy U.S. crush margins into 2015

CHICAGO Oct 30 Oilseed processors will profit
from strong U.S. soybean crushing margins through the beginning
of next year, as demand from domestic livestock producers and
importers remains strong, the chief executive officer of Bunge
Ltd said on Thursday.
U.S. margins will be "well above historical averages and
probably the best we've seen in many years" for another six
months, despite the arrival of a massive U.S. soybean crop at
processors, CEO Soren Schroder said on an earnings call.
"Demand for U.S. crushing capacity is real, and it will stay
with us for quite a while," he said.
Bunge, which makes money by trading, transporting and
processing crops, reported lower-than-expected third-quarter
earnings and revenues due to slow farmer selling and temporary
hedging losses.
The outlook for crushing margins is positive for the
company, one of the world's largest oilseed processors, and
competitors such as Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels
Midland Co, which extract soymeal and soyoil from
soybeans. ADM is due to report its third-quarter earnings on
Nov. 4.
Schroder said on the analyst call that the United States has
been the world's cheapest origin for soymeal exports for months.
Huge export commitments have pushed up cash soymeal prices and
futures this week, with the futures market in October
heading for its biggest monthly gains since 2008.
Supplies of soy available for crushing in the United States
tightened last month as rains delayed the start of the autumn
harvest and inventories from the previous harvest dwindled.
Farmers also delayed crop sales because of weak prices.
Strong demand for limited supplies meant that crushing
margins in the third quarter were higher year-over-year in most
parts of the world, according to Bunge.
The lack of U.S. supply forced the company to take the
unusual step of transferring soyoil to facilities in the eastern
United States from its facilities in the west to meet customer
demand, Schroder said in an interview on Thursday.
"The country was out of beans really," he said, noting the
transfers raised logistics costs.
A late start to soybean planting in Brazil should reduce
competition for export business, helping to keep U.S. crushing
margins strong, analysts said.
However, margins will likely pull back from their current
levels because the harvest is increasing supplies, JP Morgan
analyst Ann Duignan said.
"I don't think any of us really expect those to be sustained
at current levels given it's probably driven by the lack of
supply," she told Schroder on Bunge's earnings call.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)