Bunge quarterly income, revenue falls

CHICAGO Oct 29 Grain trader Bunge Ltd
reported a lower quarterly profit on Thursday due to weaker
results in its sugar, fertilizer and food and ingredients
businesses.
Net income available to shareholders in the third quarter
fell to $229 million, or $1.56 per share, from $284 million, or
$1.90 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding discontinued operations and other charges,
adjusted net income was $1.24 per share, down from $1.31 a year
ago. Analysts expected earnings of $1.56 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue dropped to $10.79 billion from $13.68 billion, below
analysts' estimates for $12.64 billion.
Bunge's stock price is down about 13 percent this year.
Shares of rival Archer Daniels Midland are down about 10
percent.
