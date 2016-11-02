Bunge's third-quarter profit plunges nearly 50 pct

Nov 2 U.S. agricultural products trader Bunge Ltd reported a nearly 50 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by smaller-than-expected soybean and corn crops in South America.

Net income available to Bunge's common shareholders fell to $116 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $229 million, or 1.56 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 6.1 percent to $11.42 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)