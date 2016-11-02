Bunge's third-quarter profit plunges nearly 50 pct

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
Nov 2 U.S. agricultural products trader Bunge Ltd reported a nearly 50 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, hit by smaller-than-expected soybean and corn crops in South America.
Net income available to Bunge's common shareholders fell to $116 million, or 83 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $229 million, or 1.56 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue climbed 6.1 percent to $11.42 billion. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.