Bunge 2nd-quarter profit dips 34 pct

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd reported a nearly 34 percent fall in quarterly profit, as slow farmer selling in South America hurt margins in its agribusiness.

The company said net income available to shareholders fell to $72 million, or 51 cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from $109 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $11.65 billion from $10.54 billion.