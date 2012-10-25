版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 25日 星期四 18:41 BJT

Agribusiness firm Bunge's quarterly profit doubles on volume growth

CHICAGO Oct 25 Agribusiness firm Bunge Ltd's quarterly profit more than doubled, boosted by 15 percent growth in volumes.

New York-based Bunge, among the top sugar and ethanol producers, reported net earnings of $297 million, up from the $140 million it earned a year ago.

Net sales for the quarter rose 10 percent to $17.29 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐