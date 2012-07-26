RPT-UPDATE 1-Bunge results miss, crop stresses seen until spring

* Bunge Q2 sales $15.09 bln vs $15.79 bln

* Adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.34

* Expects demand to temper in the near-term

* Says large South American crops to bring relief in spring

July 26 Bunge Ltd reported second-quarter results that fell well short of Wall Street estimates as the agricultural processor continued to grapple with higher raw material prices and a crippling drought in the U.S. Midwest.

U.S. corn and soybean prices rose to record highs on Friday on worries about crop damage, extending the biggest gains in more than two years, as scorching temperatures and a relentless drought baked crops in America's heartland.

The U.S. Midwest, where most of the country's corn and soy are grown, is enduring its worst drought since 1956.

The company said it expects a tempering of near-term demand among commercial customers as the drought lowers expectations of replenished supply this fall, but large crops next spring from farmers in South America would help provide relief to a stressed market.

Bunge, the world's largest soybean processor, is one of four large players, known as the ABCD companies, that have traditionally dominated business in agricultural markets. The others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.

Net income in the quarter ended June 30 fell to $274 million, or $1.78 per share, from $316 million, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain one-time items, the company earned $1.20 per share in the current quarter. Sales rose about 4 percent to $15.09 billion.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, on revenue of $15.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bunge said its sugar & bioenergy business posted a loss due to rainy weather that interrupted production at its Brazilian operations, while its edible oil division was hurt by lower margins in packaged oil.

Bunge shares closed at $61.77 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.