RPT-UPDATE 1-Bunge results miss, crop stresses seen until spring

July 26 Bunge Ltd reported second-quarter
results that fell well short of Wall Street estimates as the
agricultural processor continued to grapple with higher raw
material prices and a crippling drought in the U.S. Midwest.
U.S. corn and soybean prices rose to record highs on Friday
on worries about crop damage, extending the biggest gains in
more than two years, as scorching temperatures and a relentless
drought baked crops in America's heartland.
The U.S. Midwest, where most of the country's corn and soy
are grown, is enduring its worst drought since 1956.
The company said it expects a tempering of near-term demand
among commercial customers as the drought lowers expectations of
replenished supply this fall, but large crops next spring from
farmers in South America would help provide relief to a stressed
market.
Bunge, the world's largest soybean processor, is one of four
large players, known as the ABCD companies, that have
traditionally dominated business in agricultural markets. The
others are Archer Daniels Midland Co, Cargill Inc
and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
Net income in the quarter ended June 30 fell to $274
million, or $1.78 per share, from $316 million, or $2.02 per
share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain one-time items, the company earned $1.20
per share in the current quarter. Sales rose about 4 percent to
$15.09 billion.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share,
on revenue of $15.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Bunge said its sugar & bioenergy business posted a loss due
to rainy weather that interrupted production at its Brazilian
operations, while its edible oil division was hurt by lower
margins in packaged oil.
Bunge shares closed at $61.77 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.