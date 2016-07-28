U.S. grains trader Bunge quarterly sales fall

July 28 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd reported a 2.2 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday due to lower sales in its agribusiness and sugar business.

However, net income attributable to Bunge rose to $109 million, or 78 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $10.54 billion from $10.78 billion. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)