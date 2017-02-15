版本:
Bunge fourth-quarter profit rises 39 pct

Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a 39.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and a stabilizing Brazil economy.

The White Plains, New York-based company said net income available to shareholders rose to $262 million, or $1.82 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $188 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $12.06 billion from $11.11 billion.

Bunge and rival agribusinesses ADM, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus are known as the ABCD companies that dominate global grain trading. They make money buying, selling, storing, processing and transporting crops around the world. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
