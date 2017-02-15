UPDATE 2-Bunge 4th-qtr profit tops estimates, sees earnings growth in 2017

(Adds CEO quote, business segment details, share price)

By Karl Plume

Feb 15 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher sugar and ethanol prices and improved edible oil margins in Brazil, and forecast stronger earnings growth in 2017.

The company expects its biggest business - the unit that buys, stores, processes and sells agricultural commodities - to start the year slow and progressively improve as volumes and margins pick up in South America.

"We enter 2017 with confidence and expect strong growth in earnings. After disappointing crops in South America last year, the region is on track to produce record harvests this season, which aligns well with our footprint," Chief Executive Officer Soren Schroder said.

South American farmers are expected to harvest bumper corn and soybean crops this year, including record-large crops in Brazil, the continent's largest producer and exporter.

Last year's weather-reduced Brazilian harvests prompted farmers to hold back supplies. That weighed on processing margins in South America and limited trading opportunities for big grain companies like Bunge. Earnings at its agribusiness unit slumped nearly 12 percent in the fourth quarter.

A record U.S. harvest and brisk U.S. exports in the quarter only partly offset the reduced crop volumes in South America, home to a large share of Bunge's processing and grain handling operations.

Bunge's other business segments, including food and ingredients, sugar and bioenergy, and fertilizer, all posted higher year-on-year results.

White Plains, New York-based Bunge said net income available to shareholders rose to $262 million, or $1.82 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $188 million, or $1.30 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.70 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose 8.6 percent to $12.06 billion, beating estimates of $11.41 billion.

Shares of Bunge were up about 2 percent in premarket trading at $69.74.

Bunge and rival agribusinesses Archer Daniels Midland Co , Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp , known as the ABCD companies, make money buying, selling, storing, transporting and processing grains and oilseeds around the world. Margins are typically thin, but volumes are massive when crop supplies are abundant and demand is strong.

ADM last week reported lower quarterly results as trading losses offset gains from strong U.S. exports. Cargill's North American grain operations boosted its most recent quarterly results. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Jeffrey Benkoe)