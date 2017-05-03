Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins

May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.

Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $47 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $235 million, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, profit from continuing operations was 31 cents in the latest reported quarter, down from $1.60 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)