Bunge profit slumps on weak agribusiness margins

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 U.S. agricultural trader Bunge Ltd reported a fall in its first-quarter profit as weak demand from South America weighed on margins in its agribusiness.
Net income attributable to Bunge fell to $47 million in the first quarter ended March 31, from $235 million, a year earlier.
On a per share basis, profit from continuing operations was 31 cents in the latest reported quarter, down from $1.60 per share, a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru and Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.