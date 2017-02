CHICAGO, April 26 Farmers in South America will harvest enough soybeans to meet demand, despite crop losses due to drought, said Alberto Weisser, chief executive of Bunge Ltd .

"The crop is big enough to satisfy the local and the export needs, but it's not too big," he said on a conference call with analysts.

Weisser added that crop losses in South America mean that "now there will be business opportunities for the U.S. to export" soybeans.

Bunge is the world's top soybean processor.