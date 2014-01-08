版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 9日 星期四 06:38 BJT

Power restored after outage at Bunge soy plant in Indiana

Jan 8 Power has been restored at a soybean processing plant owned by Bunge Ltd in Indiana after an outage forced an "unplanned shutdown," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Power went out just after midnight on Tuesday morning and was restored this afternoon. Crews are assessing what if any damage occurred," said Deb Seidel, a spokeswoman for Bunge North America, a unit of Bunge Ltd.

"We continue to be able to ship meal to customers and some oil products," Seidel added.

The power was lost amid near-record cold and snowfall at the processor in Decatur, in the eastern part of the No. 3 soybean producing state. Road closures in portions of Indiana also slowed shipments of soybeans to processors and soymeal to livestock producers across the state.

Other soy crushing plants in the eastern U.S. Midwest also reduced or halted operations, with frozen equipment disrupting processing at a Cargill Inc plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐