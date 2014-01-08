Power restored after outage at Bunge soy plant in Indiana

Jan 8 Power has been restored at a soybean
processing plant owned by Bunge Ltd in Indiana after an
outage forced an "unplanned shutdown," a company spokeswoman
said on Wednesday.
"Power went out just after midnight on Tuesday morning and
was restored this afternoon. Crews are assessing what if any
damage occurred," said Deb Seidel, a spokeswoman for Bunge North
America, a unit of Bunge Ltd.
"We continue to be able to ship meal to customers and some
oil products," Seidel added.
The power was lost amid near-record cold and snowfall at the
processor in Decatur, in the eastern part of the No. 3 soybean
producing state. Road closures in portions of Indiana also
slowed shipments of soybeans to processors and soymeal to
livestock producers across the state.
Other soy crushing plants in the eastern U.S. Midwest also
reduced or halted operations, with frozen equipment disrupting
processing at a Cargill Inc plant in Sidney, Ohio, the
company said.