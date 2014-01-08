Power restored after outage at Bunge soy plant in Indiana

Jan 8 Power has been restored at a soybean processing plant owned by Bunge Ltd in Indiana after an outage forced an "unplanned shutdown," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Power went out just after midnight on Tuesday morning and was restored this afternoon. Crews are assessing what if any damage occurred," said Deb Seidel, a spokeswoman for Bunge North America, a unit of Bunge Ltd.

"We continue to be able to ship meal to customers and some oil products," Seidel added.

The power was lost amid near-record cold and snowfall at the processor in Decatur, in the eastern part of the No. 3 soybean producing state. Road closures in portions of Indiana also slowed shipments of soybeans to processors and soymeal to livestock producers across the state.

Other soy crushing plants in the eastern U.S. Midwest also reduced or halted operations, with frozen equipment disrupting processing at a Cargill Inc plant in Sidney, Ohio, the company said.