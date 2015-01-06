BRIEF-Bunzl expands safety business in north America

BRIEF-Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy
Adaptimmune announces initiation of study to evaluate SPEAR T-cell therapy targeting AFP in liver cancer
Jan 6 Bunzl Plc
* Acquisition
* Expands safety business in north America
* Agreed to acquire a safety business in US with acquisition being completed at beginning of January
Revenue in year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be approximately $100 million.
Pacific Insight Electronics Corp qtrly revenues C$31.8 million versus C$34.9 million
* Protalix Biotherapeutics reports 2017 first quarter results and provides corporate update