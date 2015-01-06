版本:
BRIEF-Bunzl expands safety business in north America

Jan 6 Bunzl Plc

* Acquisition

* Expands safety business in north America

* Agreed to acquire a safety business in US with acquisition being completed at beginning of January

* Revenue in year ended 31 December 2014 is expected to be approximately $100 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
