BRIEF-Moody's affirms Bupa Insurance Ltd A2 IFSR

Oct 11 Bupa Insurance Ltd : * Moody's affirms Bupa Insurance Ltd a2 ifsr, stable outlook) * Rpt-moody's affirms bupa insurance ltd (a2 ifsr, stable outlook)

