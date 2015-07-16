UPDATE 1-Burberry investors back boss's pay package

(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, July 16 Investors in British luxury
brand Burberry overwhelmingly backed boss Christopher
Bailey's multi-million pound pay package on Thursday, a reversal
from last year when they opposed his remuneration.
Bailey is among the highest-paid bosses of companies listed
on Britain's FTSE 100 share index and his remuneration
has highlighted investor disquiet about chief executives' high
pay.
Last year the size and structure of his pay package was
rejected by 53 percent of votes cast at the company's AGM,
although it went into effect as the vote was non-binding.
The company has since sought to explain its remuneration
policy more clearly.
Bailey, a Burberry veteran of 14 years, has been
instrumental in its success and was promoted to chief creative
and chief executive officer last year, succeeding Angela
Ahrendts as CEO after she quit to join Apple.
Some 92.3 percent of votes cast at the AGM in London on
Thursday supported the firm's remuneration report, with just 7.7
percent of votes opposing it.
For the 2014-15 financial year Bailey received 7.9 million
pounds ($12.3 million), comprising a salary of 1 million pounds,
an allowance of 424,000 pounds, 303,000 pounds in pension, an
annual bonus of 1.8 million pounds and 4.4 million pounds from a
long-term incentive plan.
The company's annual report also shows that over the coming
years Bailey could theoretically receive shares worth up to
about 44 million pounds at Burberry's current share price
through various grants and incentive schemes.
That prompted some shareholder lobby groups to recommend
investors vote against the pay report, arguing Bailey's
potential rewards were excessive.
However, since last year's AGM Burberry has discussed
remuneration and Bailey's worth to the company with the majority
of its 50 largest investors.
Also ahead of the meeting Ian Carter, the Burberry
non-executive director who chairs its remuneration committee,
attempted to defuse any residual investor tension by writing to
shareholders to explain the rationale for Bailey's package.
Burberry says its executives are subject to strict
performance and value creation targets over time, and meeting
them would benefit all shareholders, while share schemes are
rarely, if ever, paid out at 100 percent of possible reward.
On Wednesday Burberry posted a slowdown in first quarter
sales growth, partly reflecting a further deceleration in the
Hong Kong market, sending its shares down by as much as 4
percent.
The stock is, however, up 11 percent over the last year.
($1 = 0.6401 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and James Davey; Editing by Neil
Maidment and Susan Fenton)