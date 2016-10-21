UPDATE 1-Burberry and Coach not in active merger talks - sources

(Adds analyst comment, shares)
PARIS Oct 21 Britain's Burberry and
U.S. firm Coach > are not in active merger talks, sources
familiar with the matter said on Friday, in reaction to a report
that suggested the two fashion companies were considering a
tie-up.
"This is completely speculative. There are no negotiations
underway, Burberry is not talking to Coach," one of the sources
said. Another source with first-hand knowledge of the matter
said such a plan could not be on the cards since the two
companies pursued very different strategies.
Burberry declined to comment.
Burberry and Coach shares rose sharply after financial blog
Betaville said, citing sources, that Coach was working with
investment bank Evercore on a potential merger with Burberry.
Burberry shares rose nearly 5 percent on Friday and by 1315
GMT they were up 3.51 percent at 1,501 pence valuing the British
company at 6.43 billion pounds ($7.84 billion).
"Contrary to Coach, most of the efforts at Burberry in the
past 20 years have gone in the direction of elevating the brand
and moving it into mega-brand price territory, rather than
squarely into accessible luxury," Exane BNP Paribas analyst Luca
Solca.
"A merger of Coach and Burberry would primarily be a merger
of problems," he said, adding there were few examples of mergers
in the sector that had successfully helped a brand regain
momentum and drive up sales.
Burberry reported a drop in first-half sales on Tuesday,
hitting its shares as weak demand from U.S. department stores
offset a surge in sales in its home market as tourists took
advantage of a lower pound.
($1 = 0.8203 pounds)
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt and Pamela Barbaglia in London;
editing by Michel Rose and Susan Thomas)