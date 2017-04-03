版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 17:17 BJT

Burberry licenses beauty business to Coty in new partnership deal

LONDON, April 3 British luxury brand Burberry said on Monday it would transfer its beauty business to U.S. group Coty in a deal that will bring in around $225 million plus ongoing royalty payments in a bid to revitalise the division.

Burberry said it expected the agreement to be broadly neutral to adjusted profit before tax in the 2017/18 transition year and accretive the following year.

"Working with a global partner of their scale and expertise will help drive the next phase of Burberry Beauty's development and position this business for future growth," said Christopher Bailey, Burberry's chief creative and chief executive officer.

The exclusive licensing agreement will take effect from October 2017, subject to regulatory approvals.

($1 = 0.7999 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐