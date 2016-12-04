Burberry rejects multiple takeover offers from Coach -Financial Times

BRIEF-Stella-Jones expects Q4 sales in range of $340-$342 mln
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
Dec 4 British luxury fashion brand Burberry has rejected multiple takeover offers from U.S. handbag maker Coach Inc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The market value of the combined company would have been above $20 billion, according to the Financial Times. (on.ft.com/2gRcis1)
The report said proposals made by the U.S. company were informal and anticipated a cash and stock takeover of Burberry. However, it was unclear at what premium the offers were made or if Burberry ever engaged in serious talks with Coach.
In October, Reuters quoted sources familiar with the matter as saying that the companies were not in active talks, after a report that suggested the two fashion companies were considering a tie-up.
Neither of the companies were immediately available for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Stella-Jones Inc says company is currently anticipating sales in range of $340.0-$342.0 million for Q4
* Duke energy moving forward with permanent water solutions; details financial supplements
* Macquarie Infrastructure -no performance fee is payable to its management company, Macquarie Infrastructure Management for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: