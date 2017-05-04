版本:
Burberry to move about 300 roles to Leeds from London

May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.

The company said on Thursday the new office would open in October and help to cut costs because it would be able to reduce office space in London.

The company will keep its headquarters in London.

The move comes a fortnight after the fashion house, led by designer Christopher Bailey, posted a slowdown in quarterly sales growth. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
