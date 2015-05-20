Burberry sounds cautious note after seeing profit rise

LONDON May 20 British luxury goods maker Burberry posted a 7 percent rise in underlying full-year pretax profit on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations, but cautioned it was seeing increased uncertainty in some of its markets.

The company also said its expectation for its retail and wholesale profit for the new financial year 2015/16 would be around 40 million pounds lower than previously guided, due to the movement in exchange rates.

Burberry, which is known for its raincoats with camel, red and black-check patterned linings, posted pretax profit of 456 million pounds ($706.48 million) for the year ended March 31.

It was expected to report profit of 445.6 million according to a Thomson Reuters poll of 20 analysts.

"At this early stage of the year, we are seeing increased uncertainty in some markets," said Chief Executive Officer Christopher Bailey.

($1 = 0.6455 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Kate Holton)