UPDATE 2-Burberry to focus on bags and basics to reverse decline

* Full-year pretax profit falls 10 pct in tough luxury
market
* See profit this year falling again, towards bottom of
forecasts
* Seeks 100 mln stg annual savings, to axe 15-20 pct of
products
* Shares down 2.8 pct
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, May 18 British luxury brand Burberry
said it would shrink its product range and focus more
on handbags, seeking to overhaul its business after its annual
profit dropped in a tough market that shows no sign of improving
this year.
Burberry, which has lost more than a third of its market
value over the past 12 months, said it aimed to make at least
100 million pounds ($144 million) in annual savings by 2019.
As part of that drive, the 160-year-old brand - famous for
its trench coats lined with checks - said it would axe 15-20
percent of it individual products over the coming year across
multiple lines.
It said its designers would focus more on handbags, a
higher-margin and faster-growing area than clothing, and one
where it lags rivals like Louis Vuitton and Prada
.
Christopher Bailey, who combines the roles of chief
executive and chief designer, said he was "committed to making
the changes needed" at Burberry. But he added: I am mindful we
are embarking on this plan at a time when our industry is facing
significant challenges."
Like its luxury competitors, Burberry has been hit by a
sales slowdown in Hong Kong and mainland China, while flagship
stores in European capitals have been deserted by many Chinese
tourists after last year's attacks in Paris.
The British brand is also not as good as its rivals at
retailing basics, Bailey said. Its sales per square foot of
about 1,600 euros per year are around a third of market leader
Louis Vuitton's and also significantly below Prada and Moncler
, according to UBS analysts.
Burberry said on Wednesday it would make its stores more
productive by tailoring ranges for local customers, improving
customer service, training staff to a higher level and changing
layouts to highlight a simpler range of goods.
GLOBAL BRAND
The company is a brand famous across the world whose designs
have been modelled by Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne and Eddie
Redmayne. It unveiled its overhaul plan after reporting a 10
percent drop in adjusted pretax profit to 421 million pounds for
the year to end-March - broadly in line with analyst forecasts.
It increased its full-year dividend by 5 percent to 37
pence, and said it would buy back up to 150 million pounds of
shares, starting this year.
Burberry also gave a bleak outlook for the current financial
year, saying it expected profit to come in towards the bottom of
market forecasts, which it said ranged from 375-449 million
pounds, and be more weighted to the second half than last year.
Shares in the company, which have fallen 37 percent in the
last 12 months, were down 2.8 percent at 1,111 pence at 0817
GMT.
Chief Financial Officer Carol Drinkwater said trading in
Hong Kong - which along with Macau analysts say accounts for
about 8 percent of sales - was tough, but the group's stores
there were still profitable, and all luxury brands were being
hit. "Conditions remain extremely challenging," she said.
The United States, which accounts for about 22 percent, also
remained subdued. "In the U.S. we do see opportunities long term
but clearly current trading is challenging," the CFO said.
The company said it would also make costs savings - towards
the 100 million pound annual goal - by improving efficiency
throughout the business, without going into detail.
It said the drive would cut the group's operating costs by
about 10 percent excluding fixed rent and depreciation. Only
around 20 million pounds of savings will come through in the
current year, however.
($1 = 0.6936 pounds)
