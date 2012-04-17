UPDATE 2-Burberry knocked back as sales growth slows

* Q4 revenue 453 mln stg, up 15 pct vs up 21 pct in Q3

* H2 sales growth slows in Europe, United States vs H1

* To grow retail selling space by up to 14 pct in 2012/13

* Shares down 5 pct

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, April 17 British luxury group Burberry reported a slowdown in quarterly sales growth, raising fears that global economic woes are catching up with the maker of raincoats and leather goods and sending its high-flying shares down 5 percent.

The 156-year-old group, known for its camel, red and black check pattern, said on Tuesday fourth-quarter revenue growth slowed sharply in Europe, partly because some wholesale orders were brought forward to the third quarter, while U.S. sales were also subdued relative to strong Asian and emerging markets.

Burberry shares, up a third so far this year to hit a near record high, were down 5 percent at 1,506 pence by 0950 GMT, valuing the firm at around 6.7 billion pounds ($10.6 billion).

The luxury industry has been on tenterhooks in recent months over worries that Europe's long-running debt crisis could help trigger an economic slowdown in emerging markets such as China, where runaway demand for high-end goods has offset weaker trends in the United States and Europe.

Sales and profit at luxury goods companies such as LVMH and Richemont jumped last year but many are braced for a less dramatic rise in 2012 after China cut its growth forecast for this year.

Aquascutum, another upmarket British brand, is facing looming administration this week, the Financial Times reported.

Burberry posted a 15 percent rise in underlying revenue to 453 million pounds in the fourth quarter to the end of March, down from 21 percent growth in the third quarter, although broadly in line with analysts' expectations.

"Growth was impacted by the planned shift from wholesale to retail in Saudi Arabia and Spain and further rationalisation of the brand's distribution in the United States and Europe," Burberry's Chief Financial Officer Stacey Cartwright told reporters.

Sales growth in the Americas slowed to 6 percent in the second half from 20 percent in the first six months, while European growth slipped to 12 percent from 18 percent and rapid growth in China also moderated.

"China comparative sales in the second half were up 20 percent, this is down from 30 percent growth in the third quarter, but still creditable," said Burberry's Cartwright.

Burberry said it expected to increase its average retail selling space by up to 14 percent in the current fiscal year. The planned expansion will focus on shifting from smaller to larger stores, especially in its flagship markets.

It also expects to deliver mid single-digit percentage growth in wholesale revenue for the first half of 2012/13.

"The update today is broadly in line versus both our and consensus expectations. Guidance for 2013 is also broadly in line with our assumptions, and overall we view this as reassuring," said Investec analyst Bethany Hocking.

"UK, France and most importantly for share price sentiment Greater China remained strong."