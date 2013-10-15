版本:
2013年 10月 15日

Burberry names Bailey CEO as Ahrendts leaves for Apple

LONDON Oct 15 Burberry Group said its chief creative officer Christopher Bailey would become its chief executive, following the departure of its long-standing chief Angela Ahrendts to Apple.

The company said that Ahrendts would step down by mid-2014 after which Bailey would be appointed to the dual role. He will also be joining the board in due course, the company said.

