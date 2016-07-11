UPDATE 1-Burberry says Celine's Gobbetti to succeed Bailey as CEO

(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, July 11 British luxury brand Burberry
said on Monday Marco Gobbetti, the boss of French brand
Céline, would succeed Christopher Bailey as chief executive next
year allowing Bailey to focus again on design.
Shares in Burberry, down 22 percent over the last year, were
up 5.8 percent at 1,230 pence at 1342 GMT, the stock enjoying
its best day for three years.
In April the firm -- famous for its trench coats lined with
checks -- reported a 10 percent fall in annual profit and said
it would overall its business, shrinking its product range and
focusing more on handbags. It also gave a bleak outlook for the
current financial year.
Bailey who has held the dual roles of CEO and chief creative
officer since May 2014, worrying some investors who felt he had
too much on his plate, will retain his creative role and also
take the title of president.
Burberry said Gobbetti, currently Céline's chairman and CEO,
will join in 2017 as soon as he is contractually able to do so.
"With more than 20 years experience in the luxury industry
he has a proven track record for growing and developing brands
including Givenchy, Moschino and Bottega Veneta," said the
160-year-old British company.
As part of the management shake-up, Burberry also said that
Julie Brown has been appointed to the new role of Chief
Operating & Financial Officer. Brown is currently CFO at medical
technology business Smith and Nephew.
"The moves are part of the ongoing business review that is
targeting future growth opportunities in retail, product and
digital enabled by changes to ways of working," said Burberry.
Like its luxury competitors, Burberry has been hit by a
sales slowdown in Hong Kong and mainland China, while flagship
stores in European capitals have been deserted by many Chinese
tourists after last year's attacks in Paris.
The company is due to release a quarterly trading update on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Evans and Keith
Weir)