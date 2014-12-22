版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 12月 22日 星期一 14:14 BJT

BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression acquires SAMR SAS

Dec 22 Burckhardt Compression AG :

* Acquires SAMR SAS, a French manufacturer of sliding bearings

* Says acquisition effective Dec. 19, 2014

* Existing collaboration between the two companies in the field of sliding bearings will be intensified. Both parties agreed not to disclose details of the purchase price Source text - bit.ly/1AwVeN6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐