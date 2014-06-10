BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression reports all-time high order intake in fy 2013

BRIEF-Waterstone Financial quarterly earnings per share $0.24
* Waterstone financial inc qtrly net interest income $11.9 million versus $10 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qmY7ir) Further company coverage:
June 10 Burckhardt compression * says FY 2013 new orders amounted to SFR 517.1 million
(previous year: SFR 427.8 million) * says FY 2013 sales of SFR 445.0 million, up 21.3pct * says it expects both the CS and CSS business areas to
increase their order intake in FY 2014 * sees 2014 renewed substantial increase in sales
compared to FY 2013 * sees 2014 operating and net profit to be clearly
higher * says it proposes a dividend of sfr 10.00 for FY 2013 * says FY operating profit (EBIT) amounted to sfr 70.2
million * says FY net income declined by 1.8pct to sfr 53.9
million * Source text for Eikon r.reuters.com/faf99v * Further company coverage [BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCHN.S BCKDY.PK BCHN.S BCKDY.PK]
NEW YORK, April 28 Swiss bank UBS AG reported Friday that profits for its Wealth Management Americas business rose 8 percent over last year as higher operating income, client activity and cuts to recruiting offset higher employee pay doled out to top brokers.
