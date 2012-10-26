UPDATE 1-German publisher Burda bids for social network Xing

* Burda already owns 38.89 pct of Xing
* Offer values Xing at 240 mln euros
* Xing shares rise 18.2 pct
FRANKFURT, Oct 26 German publisher Burda has bid
to take over professional social network Xing AG as
it further reduces its dependence on traditional printed media.
Privately held Burda said it had raised its stake in Xing to
38.89 percent, exceeding a legal threshold, which triggered the
mandatory offer.
Burda is offering 44 euros per share for the remaining
stake, valuing Xing at 240 million euros ($311.03 million), a 20
percent premium to Thursday's closing price.
Commerzbank analyst Heike Pauls advised shareholders against
tendering their shares as the offer values Xing at less than 8
times 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA).
"Too cheap for a growth stock with consolidation upside. We
still think LinkedIn may come forward with a better offer at
some point in time."
Burda has been Xing's main shareholder since 2009 as part of
an overhaul of its business to cope with declining revenues from
print titles such as magazines "Bunte" and "Focus".
Xing, which connects professionals seeking jobs and
companies looking for employees, s aid on Friday it would study
the offer. It added that Burda so far has been a good strategic
investor and that it was looking forward to this being the case
in the future.
The network competes with U.S. peer LinkedIn and
privately held Viadeo from France, and it makes money selling
premium subscriptions and advertising.
Xing shares were up 18.2 percent at 44.10 euros at 1032 GMT,
reflecting shareholders hopes for a better offer.
Xing has 12.4 million members worldwide of which 5.7 million
are in German-speaking countries.
LinkedIn has 175 million members globally but still lags
Xing in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where it had about 2
million members at the end of June.